Opinion/Letters to the Editor February 2022

Feb. 3 issue:

Civil discourse policy should be extended to all communications and interactions

As a 40+ year resident of Del Mar I feel very fortunate and blessed to live here. We have a city with outstanding physical beauty; a collection of bright, invested neighbors; and a Constitution that gives us each the right to free speech.

What hurts my heart is to see the many emails circulating over the past year from anonymous sources that are written with venom and utter disrespect for our fellow citizens, and most often directed at specific Council members seemingly to undermine and discredit them. To the authors, please know I respect your right to say what you wish, however, I don’t have to welcome it or agree with it. The more insulting and offensive your words have become, the less credence I give them.

The Council adopted a Supplemental Policy to the Del Mar Code of Civil Discourse in December 2021. Granted it is intended to apply to City public meetings and workshops. I’d like to suggest that the spirit of this policy be extended to all communications and interactions. For those not familiar with the policy, tenets include:

Be Respectful

Avoid Partiality, Prejudice, Disrespect

Be Fair and Impartial

No Personal Attacks of Any Kind

Address the Issue, Not the Person

To tear others down and work at odds makes no sense to me. In this election year, and always, let’s work together to maintain and enhance our wonderful Del Mar. Given the talent and energy we have in this community there’s nothing we can’t accomplish if we set aside our personal agendas, put our collective minds to the task at hand, and work for the betterment of the entire Del Mar community.

Nancy Stoke

Del Mar

Creating a multi-use bluff

When we bought our home in Del Mar near the bluff in 2014 we thought of bluff access neither as a right nor a trespassing offense – we thought about it as part of the intrinsic value of the property. We understood that we were paying more for this property than we would have for a similar property one half mile east of the bluff. It was/is a value assumption that hundreds of Del Mar homeowners also made and one that many are willing to fight for legally. After all, denying bluff access will collectively cost Del Mar homeowners hundreds of millions of dollars in property values.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

The bluffs are a shared resource and should be thought of as such by all the parties involved. The bluff is a transportation corridor and a resident asset. So how do we move from an or discussion to an and discussion? By simply going over the transportation corridor like other California cities have. In our situation it is a rail corridor between residents and the ocean, in Santa Monica’s case it’s a busy road. So let’s give NCTD what they want and let them securely fence the corridor close to the tracks. Then require them to build 2-3 attractive pedestrian walkways over the tracks and down to the bluff paths immediately to the west of the fence. A 6- or 8-foot fence would not even block the view of the ocean for rail passengers due to the raised height of the railway and the rail cars themselves. NCTD may come up with reasons why this won’t work but it’s the best and most equitable solution – so we politely suggest they find a way.

If we don’t think of the bluff as a multi-use asset this is not going to end well for either NCTD or Del Mar residents. Let’s move from an or to an and discussion.

J.B. Wood

Del Mar

Guest commentary:

Traveling by air? Leave your guns at home

By Mara Elliott

More people tried to take firearms onto airplanes last year than ever before, and San Diego was part of that trend.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration knew it had a problem on its hands as early as October, when the number of guns confiscated at airport security checkpoints had already surpassed the previous all-time high and was continuing to climb.

At San Diego International Airport, 13 people were referred to our office after being caught trying to take guns onto planes in 2021, nearly as many as the previous three years combined.

This trend is concerning. People expect air travel to be safe and are alarmed by the increasing number of flights being locked down or diverted because of mask protesters and inebriated passengers. We rely more than ever on the TSA to keep planes weapon-free, but the gun industry works faster, creating new guns and gun parts that are undetectable and untraceable.

When airport police confiscate weapons, the cases are often referred to my office. We can file misdemeanor charges ranging from introducing a weapon into a secure area to carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

In San Diego, the typical traveler caught by the TSA is a male who has a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag or backpack and no criminal record. About one-quarter of them are current or former law enforcement or military.

Almost always, when caught, the gun owners will say they were in a hurry to get to the airport and forgot the gun was in their bag. Others claim they put the gun in their bag to keep it away from their children, untrustworthy roommates or even thieving family members.

They are usually cooperative and often upset or frightened about how the arrest will affect their careers and futures. Among those stopped in San Diego were a pastor, lifeguard, real estate agent, plastic surgeon, firearm company employee, and at least two who said they needed to carry a gun because they frequently traveled with large amounts of cash.

The penalties generally include forfeiture of the weapon and fines of up to $1,000. The courts often order defendants to take firearms safety courses, perform community service and submit to a Fourth Amendment waiver for a set period of time, which means they and their property are subject to search if law enforcement believes they are committing new crimes. The defendants may receive court-ordered diversion, which keeps them out of jail as long as they remain law-abiding and possess no weapons for a set period, usually six months to a year.

In addition, the TSA may levy hefty fines for these violations. Taking a loaded firearm through airport security can cost as much as $13,910; bringing an unloaded gun on a plane will result in a fine of up to $2,475.

Remember: Travelers are never permitted to take ammunition and loaded or unloaded firearms onto commercial aircraft in the United States. Unloaded firearms and ammunition may be transported in checked luggage if properly stored in a hard-sided locked case and declared to airline personnel upon check-in. Different states, local governments and airlines may have additional restrictions. It is up to the traveler to know and abide by them.

Prosecutors in my office evaluate each case on its facts and file charges only when the elements of a crime are present. Sometimes a person has a reasonable explanation that shows a good-faith attempt to follow the law. Others are not interested in complying with the law — three of the 24 individuals charged by our office in the past four years failed to appear in court and now have warrants out for their arrest.

Restrictions on firearms during air travel exist to keep all of us safe from the threat of potential gun violence, including accidental shootings, in crowded airports and in our skies. Ignorance of the law, being forgetful or being in a hurry is no excuse.

You can save yourself a lot of time, trouble and costly legal consequences by making sure you comply with laws that keep travelers safe.

Mara Elliott is the San Diego city attorney.