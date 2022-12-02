Opinion/Letters to the Editor December 2022

Share
New format is excellent

Now that I’ve had a chance to receive and read the Del Mar Times, with its new size and format for a few weeks, please know that I really like it. This is just a quick note to give you positive feedback on the changes you’ve made to make our local paper more inviting and readable.

Thank you and keep up the good work.

Suren G. Dutia

Del Mar

