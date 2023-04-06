Opinion/Letters to the Editor April 2023

April 6 issue:

We must be proactive and strengthen the global health system

Last week, the US Senate passed a resolution to end the COVID-19 emergency order that has been in place since 2020. It appears as though we’ve convinced ourselves COVID-19 is a thing of the past and we are adamant about “returning to normal.”

However, the United States is part of a global community that continues to be severely impacted by COVID-19; cases continue to rise even as tracking stops and only 28.5% of the population in low-income countries has received at least one dose of a vaccine. COVID-19 has also impacted other health goals and the global economy: since 2020, long-standing global health progress such as reducing tuberculosis has stalled if not reversed and we are seeing various shortages in many products such as life-saving drugs.

Our new normal is a time when novel diseases are becoming more prevalent due to the effects of climate change and increased exposure to infectious agents. And as we have seen, public health systems are woefully unprepared here and abroad. Disease can occur anywhere, so we must be prepared everywhere.

To address health emergencies, we must be proactive and strengthen the global health system; this means building healthcare infrastructure and working with communities abroad. The Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution focuses on addressing inequities and shifting US global health policy towards effective, efficient, and proven methods.

We urge you to call on your representatives Scott Peters and Mike Levin to support the PEF Memorial Resolution and guide Congress toward a 21st-century global health strategy.

Samiha Reza

Carmel Valley