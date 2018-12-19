New tenants aim to help revitalize Del Mar Plaza

With some new tenants stepping in, owners of the Del Mar Plaza are hoping to make the center the coastal city's hub again.

The Plaza recently welcomed Sea Biscuit — a clothing and gifts store — and Kim Kelly Fit studio. The openings complement existing tenants including Pacifica Del Mar, Lorna Jane, Salon Republic, Il Fornaio, Banana Republic and Gary's Studio.

Future additions are also planned for the center, including a casual sports bar-like concept on the plaza level. That restaurant, owned by local operators, is planned to open in late Summer 2019.

Del Mar Plaza Brittany Woolsey

Patty Brutten, who heads Brixton Capital with her husband and purchased the Plaza from foreign ownership in February 2017, said they have plans to rework the center, including addressing repairs and maintenance issues that have gone ignored, to bring the center "back up to a class AAA standard."

Brixton Capital’s purchase marked the first time the Plaza had seen local ownership in two decades.

"They really were just letting it go," she said of the former owners. "They weren't programming it. They weren't leasing it to anybody interesting. They weren't really addressing the community needs."

To further help breathe new life into the shopping and dining center, Brutten co-founded Sea Biscuit with her long-time friends Laura Glatthorn and Lisa Schoelen.

The boutique — named after Del Mar's local horse races and seashells — offers fashion for men and women and brings a collection of curated luxe brands, including Black Halo, Good American Denim, Botkier New York, Joe’s Jeans, Minnie Rose, Vince shoes and more.

Kim Kelly working out at the Del Mar Plaza Courtesy

“Our goal is to provide our clients with a specially curated selection of upscale apparel, unique gifts and more,” Brutten said of Sea Biscuit. “We have a simple mantra that we will never sell anything unless we personally love it and would buy it ourselves.”

A few doors down from Sea Biscuit, fitness influencer Kim Kelly has opened a full-body yoga and fitness studio. The space is the first that Kelly has owned and operated herself after teaching for 11 years in gyms across San Diego County.

The Del Mar resident said once she learned of a vacancy at the Plaza, she couldn't imagine a better space for her studio.

In this new studio, Kelly offers a variety of classes such as Barre at the Beach, Kim K Arms, All Boot No Camp and many more. The studio also sells athletic brands like Lululemon, Kopari and JIV athletics.

"You can expect a hard workout, but we make sure we always have fun doing it," Kelly said.

Kim Kelly Fit studio at Del Mar Plaza Hannah Claire Photography

Brutten said she's expecting more leases to open up to allow additional new tenants at the Plaza.

However, she said, she and her family want to stick to their vision for the center.

"We're really holding out to get the right tenants for the right space and for this property as a whole,” Brutten said. “We want to revive the tenant mix, make it a much more synergistic mix and quality operators. We just really are holding out for good, quality operators who can provide a really good product."