Solana Beach council approves more funding for skate park

The Solana Beach community will soon have another place to play and be active but at a higher cost than initially anticipated.

The city council on Wednesday, Dec. 12 unanimously approved an additional $15,000 in funding for the upcoming 6,000-square-foot La Colonia skating facility, located in the northwest corner of La Colonia Park.

The council initially approved a construction contract of $22,000 in April. Mo Sammak, a city engineer, said on Wednesday that more money was needed to cover unanticipated changes to the water quality basins; additional compaction tests; and studies to evaluate the compatibility of the skate park with a nearby, recently-purchased property at the northerly boundary.

Additionally, the design may no longer include bleachers between the basketball court and skating area, Sammak said. Instead, the city could install removable amenities, such as landscaping and park benches, to provide easier access in and out of the park.

Officials have not specified a new timeline for the project, but the contract calls for a nine-month construction window and envisions the skatepark being in operation by Memorial Day weekend of next year.