Rail service cancelled Jan. 12 and 13

Passenger service on COASTER and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains is canceled for the weekend of Jan. 12 and 13. Also canceled is Amtrak train A590 on Jan. 11 as well as Amtrak and Metrolink service to the Oceanside Transit Center.

The cancellations are to allow for improvements along the rail corridor, according to North County Transit District, which owns and operates the rail line.

During the closure, replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will not be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections.

The transit district warns that trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes when service resumes Jan. 14.

While no passenger rail service will be available during this closure, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times. Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.

Contact the transit district at 760-966-6500 or visit www.GoNCTD.com.

— Submitted news release