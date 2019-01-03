Unarmed man allegedly attempts to rob Solana Beach bank

Authorities say a man allegedly entered a Wells Fargo branch in Solana Beach on Jan. 3 with intentions to rob the bank but ended up not being armed.

According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Clint Gray entered the bank, located at 245 Santa Helena, at 9:02 a.m. and announced to the occupants — three customers and several staff members — that he intended to rob the bank.

Authorities then said Gray, 35, further instructed everyone to get on the ground. Customers and staff did as he instructed.

Gray then sat in the bank until deputies arrived, according to the news release. Deputies did not find any weapons on the suspect.

The bank did not incur any loss and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Deputies arrested Gray on suspicion of attempted robbery and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility.