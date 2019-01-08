Del Mar begins work on downtown Streetscape project

Del Mar started the new year with a groundbreaking of a longtime project.

The city began work on the Del Mar Streetscape project -- which aims to revitalize the downtown area with features such as a new roadbed, sidewalks, trees, streetlights, four-way crosswalks, and street art -- during the first week of January. The first efforts for the project included demolishing sidewalks and intersections on the east side of Camino del Mar between 15th and 13th streets.

Rachel Beld, the community liaison for the project, said in an update on Jan. 7 that the city also began the following tasks:

Completing the 15th Street curb ramps

Finishing 1300 block tree removals

Demolishing and installing new sidewalks, curbs and ramps along 14th Street

Crosswalk work on the east side of 14th Street

Demolishing and installing new sidewalks, curbs and ramps on the 1300 block

And crosswalk work and storm drain inlet on the east side of 13th Street

Beginning Jan. 14, Beld said the city will begin the following tasks for that week:

Finishing the installation of new sidewalks, curbs and ramps along the 1300 block

Finishing the 13th Street storm drain inlet

Crosswalk work on the east side of 13th Street

Demolition and installation of new sidewalks, curbs and ramps on the 1200 block

And storm drain inlet and piping work on 12th Street, on the south side east of Camino del Mar

Beld said the city expects to hold such update meetings every other Monday at Town Hall, 1050 Camino Del Mar.

Those interested in the project can also stay up-to-date by visiting the city's website at www.delmarca.us/downtownstreetscape and signing up for the Streetscape's newsletter. People can also contact the city in regard to the project at streetscape@delmar.ca.us or 858-755-9342.

The city approved the Streetscape project in September and awarded a contract for construction, at $5,153,874, in October. The total cost of the project — including the construction contract, design billings, inspections, landscape work and geotechnical services — is $6,764,000. A portion of the funds will come from Measure Q and an existing Streetscape project budget. The city will have to finance $1,499,844, and staff expects to return to the city at the end of the year with ideas on how to finance that portion.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the next six months, according to city staff.