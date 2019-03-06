Authorities looking for suspect who vandalized Shores Park

Authorities are on the lookout for someone who allegedly vandalized a Del Mar park early on the morning of March 4.

Public Works Director Jim Bride said witnesses staying at a hotel near Shores Park reported seeing a "large black truck with yellow running lights" driving around the park at about 2 a.m. and doing donuts.

The act left the field, which is frequently used for a dog park, with skid marks and several missing patches of grass.

Resident Lisa Uhrhammer, who takes her golden retriever to the park on most mornings, said seeing the damage was "disturbing."

"Why would somebody want to do damage like this?" she asked. "We were just all in shock that somebody would do that to the athletic field."

Bride said the city has already begun repairing the turf, which could cost upwards of $25,000.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station is investigating the incident.

Captain Herb Taft, who visited the site Monday, said the person responsible could face misdemeanor or felony vandalism charges, depending on the amount of damage done. He said if the damage is in the $20,000s, as predicted by the city, the suspect would face felony charges.

The captain said a detective assigned to the case is working to review nearby video surveillance footage and witness statements.

Bride said the city experienced similar incidents last year at Shores Park and about four years ago at Seagrove Park. In the Seagrove Park incident, the sheriff's department arrested the suspect and charged him with a DUI, Bride said. That suspect had to pay to replace the turf, he added.

"It's too common of an incident, unfortunately," he said.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call the sheriff's department at 760-966-3500.