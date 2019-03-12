Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala to benefit SOF Support and Navy SEALs

Celebrities from sports, entertainment and the media, and a number of the nation’s most-prominent military figures, will join forces and lend their support for the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Support Foundation and the Navy SEALs at the 2019 Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala, set to be held at the famed Del Mar Country Club on March 30.

The golf tournament and dinner-gala will be co-hosted by Madeleine Pickens and Dominique Plewes, owners of the Del Mar Country Club, Geniya and “Papa” Doug Manchester, and Jenny Craig. The event is presented by the Del Mar Country Club, American Airlines and Kern & Co.

The SOF Support Foundation’s mission is to help ensure American special operations forces and their families receive the support they need to effectively carry out their operations, keep their families intact, and lead healthy and productive lives after they have left this nation's service.

The festivities on March 30 will begin with an opening ceremony at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 18-hole scramble golf tournament at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude with a cocktail reception and dinner-gala at 6 p.m. The dinner-gala features two very prominent figures as keynote speakers, former CBS News war correspondent Lara Logan and retired Navy Vice Admiral (Ret.) David Buss.

Logan reported both for CBS News and 60 Minutes. The recipient of multiple Emmy awards, several Murrow awards, an Overseas Press Club Award, the Daniel Pearl Award, and five American Women in Radio and Television Gracie Awards, Logan spent decades reporting alongside the military from some of the most dangerous places on earth. Following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, Logan spent years reporting from the front lines in Afghanistan and Iraq, including an unprecedented two-month embed with a U.S. Navy SEAL team.

Buss served the nation in uniform for more than 40 years. A career Navy aviator, Buss commanded a jet squadron, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and a battle group. During his final active duty tour, Buss served as Commander, Naval Air Forces (the Navy’s “Air Boss”), responsible for the entirety of the Navy’s aviation fleet, including 11 aircraft carriers, 150 squadrons and more than 100,000 personnel. Buss proudly wears the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, and Air Medal, representative of his teams that excelled in demanding wartime operations.

The dinner-gala will include a live auction that features a host of limited-edition specialty items and once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunities. Among the opportunities that await guests in the live auction are a trip to Las Vegas to see Reba, Brooks and Dunn in concert; a trip to New York City that includes tickets to the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament and VIP tickets to a Mets-Chicago Cubs game at Citi Field with former Mets pitcher Jesse Orosco; an ultimate five-star San Francisco getaway that includes a VIP experience with the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and golf at the Sequoyah Country Club and the famed Olympic Club, which hosted the 2012 U.S. Open; and an 8-Day European River Cruise courtesy of Viking Cruise Lines.

For more information about the golf tournament and dinner-gala, or to become an event sponsor, visit www.delmarsealevent.org, or contact the Del Mar Seal Event team by email at delmarsealevent2019@gmail.com or phone at 833-877-3257.