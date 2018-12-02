Locally-owned Urban Beach House finds a spot in One Paseo

Locals Chris and Annie Glenn will open their 10th San Diego retail store with Urban Beach House in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo in spring 2019. The store, “boasting coastal-inspired fashion, accessories and gifts for men, women and kiddos” will be the third Urban Beach House—they also own Urban Beach House in Del Mar Plaza and Urban Girl and Perfect Pineapple in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.
The Glenns lived in Pacific Highlands Ranch for nine years before making a move to Del Mar Mesa. Annie also holds a business representative seat on the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board. Their son Jack graduated from Canyon Crest Academy in 2016 and son Cooper is a sophomore at Torrey Pines High School.
The pair met in college at Point Loma Nazarene and after graduating the aspiring entrepreneurs pooled their money to open a kiosk in Horton Plaza in 1993. They went on to open stores in Seaport Village and Del Mar --opening Urban Girl in Pacific Highlands Ranch in 2015 and Perfect Pineapple in 2017.
The Glenns were excited to have their first construction meeting at the site last week. They are keeping it local and using White Construction, who also did their two stores in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.
Urban Beach House will offer a diverse assortment of brands like Quicksilver, TOMS, Billabong, Roxy, O'Neill, Rvca, Z Supply, Brixton, Havaianas and Olukai along with many others.
“With seaside inspiration, each item in the store will appeal to all of your senses,” Annie Glenn said. “Whether you need a gift or simply to refresh your wardrobe, Urban Beach House will give you a fantastic local shopping experience."