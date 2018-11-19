Blue Bottle Coffee to open cafe in Carmel Valley's One Paseo

Specialty coffee roaster Blue Bottle Coffee will arrive in the San Diego market with a cafe in Carmel Valley’s new mixed-use community One Paseo, opening in spring 2019.

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland in 2002. A self-declared “coffee lunatic”, James hand-roasted beans in a 182 square-foot potting shed and then delivered them to friends from his Peugeot wagon. Sixteen years later, Blue Bottle is now a network of cafes in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Miami and Japan.

In addition to the One Paseo location a second San Diego location will open later in 2019 in downtown’s Tower 180.

“We’ve been looking for the opportunity to begin serving our customers in the San Diego area and are pleased to have found two such ideal locations for Blue Bottle Coffee,” said Bryan Meehan, CEO of Blue Bottle Coffee. “San Diego is a community of free-thinking, adventurous spirits and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to connect with a community of coffee drinkers excited about specialty coffee.”

The One Paseo cafe will face a central courtyard and offer interior and exterior seating. Blue Bottle Coffee baristas will serve beverages including coffee, espresso, Cold Brew, New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee as well as a selection of pastries including Liège wafels and toasts. Cafes will also host coffee education classes where guests can learn about coffee brewing techniques and the nuances of different varietals and coffee types through coffee cupping – or coffee tasting – classes.

The One Paseo cafe will also serve as the region’s training lab, offering space for new Blue Bottle baristas to learn the art of pour over, espresso and milk foam.

“One Paseo couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Blue Bottle to our collection of culinary and lifestyle shops,” said Nelson Ackerly, senior vice president of Kilroy Realty. “Being the location for their first brick-and-mortar in San Diego gives us a jolt of excitement, just like the careful curation and innovation behind their coffee. We can’t wait to sip Blue Bottle's freshly brewed coffee while enjoying everything One Paseo has to offer.”

One Paseo’s roster of retail, restaurants and three announced fitness studios will open their doors in March 2019. The residential component, which includes 608 residential units, will open in 2019 and the office spaces will be completed in 2020.

