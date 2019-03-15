2021 Breeders’ Cup hinges on Del Mar Thoroughbred Club oversight

Kelley Carlson

Battle of Midway (outside), bred by Pavla and Erik Nygaard of Del Mar, overtakes Sharp Azteca in the stretch to win the Grade I, $1 million Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile on Nov. 3, 2017.

Battle of Midway (outside), bred by Pavla and Erik Nygaard of Del Mar, overtakes Sharp Azteca in the stretch to win the Grade I, $1 million Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile on Nov. 3, 2017. (Kelley Carlson)