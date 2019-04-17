Local student receives Carson Scholar honors

Solana Pacific Elementary School sixth grader Michi Synn was recently honored as a 2019 Carson Scholar. The program, which honors academic and humanitarian achievements of students in grades 4 through 11 across the country, was founded in the 1990s by Candy and Dr. Ben Carson, currently the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Stella Sung Michi Synn shakes Dr. Ben Carson's hand at the Carson Scholar award banquet. Michi Synn shakes Dr. Ben Carson's hand at the Carson Scholar award banquet. (Stella Sung)

Michi was recognized for her achievements in cancer research as well as for winning the NBC show “Genius Junior.” She was one of 505 winners nationwide, receiving a $1,000 college scholarship, a recognition package and an invitation to the regional awards banquet held on April 13 in Carlsbad.

Michi was not only named a Carson Scholar but was selected to escort Candy Carson to the stage at the banquet. Clips of her run on the “Genius Junior” played for the audience, including her “super brain” talent for spelling words backward.

Michi said it was “inspiring” to hear Dr. Carson speak, as well as the Carson leadership award winner Dr. Bennet Omalu, the Nigerian physician who identified chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).