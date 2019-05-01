Casa de Amistad wins Community Partner of the Year award

Casa de Amistad will receive the San Diego County School Boards Association’s Community Partner of the Year award at the 17th Annual Honoring Our Own Awards Dinner.

The nonprofit, which provides mentoring and tutoring for low-income, underserved students in coastal North County San Diego, was nominated for the award by all trustees from the Solana Beach School District Board, the Encinitas Union School District Board and the San Dieguito Union High School Board.

The award category states that the nominee has demonstrated “exemplary support for their local schools and is a stanch contributor of valuable resources of time and financial support, realizing that educating a child is the business of us all.”

“Solana Beach, Encinitas and the San Dieguito school districts united together to nominate Casa de Amistad since they significantly contribute to our students,” said Julie Union, president of the Solana Beach School District board and Casa de Amistad volunteer.

Casa de Amistad works to improve learning outcomes for over 230 students a week by enlisting community volunteers to provide weekly personalized tutoring and homework help, and by empowering parents to become partners in their children’s learning and academic success. Approximately 230 volunteers ranging in age from 14 to 83 years old volunteer on a weekly basis making heart-felt connections along the way, Union said.

More than just tutoring and educational support, Casa de Amistad provides children, teens and their families with character development and helps bridge the opportunity gap.

“For 19 years, Casa de Amistad has continued to grow and flourish thanks to the hard work and passion of the staff, board members, tutors/mentors, students, parents of students, education and community leaders and donors,” read the school boards’ nomination. “A Community Partner Award would be very meaningful and our way of saying ‘Thank you for making a difference in the lives of students!’”

Casa de Amistad will receive the award at the 17th Annual Honoring Our Own Awards dinner on Saturday, May 11 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina.

“I am thrilled for all of the volunteers and students to be recognized for their hard work,” said Nicole Mione-Green, executive director of Casa de Amistad. “It is an honor to be jointly nominated by the school districts for Casa de Amistad’s unique approach to serving our community.”