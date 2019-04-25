2 CHP officers injured when hit by suspect’s car in Solana Beach

Two California Highway Patrol officers trying to arrest a robbery suspect who led officers on a pursuit from Orange County were hit by the man’s car and injured in Solana Beach early Thursday, April 25, authorities said.

The officers, who were outside of their cars when they were hit, opened fire at the suspect but he was apparently not hit, authorities said.

He drove several miles before crashing his car off La Floresta near Linea Del Cielo and abandoning the vehicle. He was located by officers and arrested around 5:50 a.m., the CHP said.

The two officers were transported to the hospital with what were described as moderate injuries, including one who suffered a broken ankle, the CHP said.

The chase began after witnesses called Orange County authorities about 4:20 a.m. to report seeing a man with a gun in a Chevron gas station on Alicia Parkway near Interstate 5 in Laguna Hills, Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

Deputies would later learn that the man reportedly had tried to hold up the gas station clerk, but fled empty-handed when customers interrupted the failed heist. Witnesses reported that the man took off in a black Dodge Charger headed toward I-5.

A deputy who happened to be in the area spotted a Charger run a red light — the only traffic light between the gas station and the nearby freeway —and tried to pull over the driver, who instead jumped on the freeway headed south, Braun said.

Orange County deputies chased the car south to around the San Diego County line, where California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit.

“The guy is off and on the freeway, exiting and getting back on. Then he exits at Lomas Santa Fe,” said CHP Officer Tommy Doerr.

About a mile east of the freeway, the driver apparently pulled over and the two officers got out of their vehicles for a “hot stop,” Doerr said. That’s when the two were hurt.

Authorities were releasing few details about the collision that injured the deputies or about the officer-involved shooting.

“I think the vehicle stopped. I don’t know the exact circumstances of what happened, but I know there were shots fired and I know the two officers got hit somehow,” Doerr said early Thursday, April 25.

The driver then took off again and officers found the vehicle abandoned a couple miles away around 5:11 a.m.. Officers located the man near the vehicle and he was arrested around 5:50 a.m., said sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs.

The shooting was being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide team, which routinely investigates officer-involved shootings in its jurisdiction.

Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Vickery said homicide detectives were in Solana Beach early Thursday, April 25, looking into the circumstances of the shooting. He said he did not believe the suspect was struck by any shots fired by the CHP officers, but that he couldn’t describe what precipitated the shooting.

No information about the suspect was released.