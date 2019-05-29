Jimmy Durante Boulevard reopens at landslide site in Del Mar

Northbound lanes of Jimmy Durante Boulevard reopened Wednesday, May 29, after a bluff slide closed the roadway for more than five weeks. The busy road reopened just in time for the first day of the San Diego County Fair on Friday, May 31.

The April 21 bluff failure buried about 100 feet of sidewalk, bike lane and a traffic lane beneath a three- to five-foot layer of soil and vegetation. The slope failure involved city-owned property and private property on Seaview Avenue.