Cochrane resigns from DMUSD board

Trustee Stephen Cochrane announced he is resigning from the Del Mar Union School District board at the end of the school year as he and his family will be moving outside of the district boundaries.

Cochrane, an education professor and director of teacher education and credentialing, was elected to the board in 2016. He and his wife Aimee have been active volunteers and PTA board members at Sage Canyon Elementary School where their two children attended. In April, Cochrane was elected by San Diego School Boards to be a representative of the community on the Delegate Assembly for the California School Boards Association.

“One of the biggest honors of my life has been our community electing me to be your representative on the Del Mar Union School board,” Cochrane said at the May 22 board meeting. “It has been a pleasure to be part of this wonderful community who is committed to serving others. Our faculty, staff, parents and volunteers are our schools’ greatest resources and primary reasons for the DMUSD’s success.”

Following the resignation, the board has 60 days to make an appointment to the position or call for a special election. The DMUSD has used the appointment process to fill board vacancies in the past—current board President Erica Halpern was first appointed to the board in 2015 and was then elected in 2016.

The board is expected to make a decision on the method of filling the board vacancy at its next meeting. The appointee would fulfill the remainder of Cochrane’s term, which runs through 2020.