Carmel Valley resident Jan Caldwell named chairman of Scripps Health Board of Trustees

Jan Caldwell Courtesy

Jan Caldwell of Carmel Valley has been named chairman of the Scripps Health Board of Trustees. Caldwell, who retired as a special agent from the FBI after a 32-year career, has served on the Scripps board since 2012.

“Ms. Caldwell is a highly accomplished problem solver and strategic thinker, with experience that spans some of our nation’s most challenging episodes,” said Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder. “She brings a unique blend of expertise and compassion that will be tremendous assets as Scripps moves forward during a time of great change in health care.”

During her tenure in the FBI, Caldwell took part in a variety of major investigations, including the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, the downing of Trans World Airlines flight 800 off the coast of New York, the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

After retiring from the FBI in 2006, Caldwell joined the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as its media relations director, which included responsibility for news and community relations, internal communications, promotional materials and special events. She retired from this role in 2016 and has rejoined the Sheriff’s Department to work on a part-time basis in community relations. Caldwell also serves on the boards of directors of San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Rescue Mission.