Del Mar Hills changemakers hope to make a positive impact on earth's climate

Karen Billing

Makayla, Savvy, Mia and Elise show off their invention to turn polluted water into clean water. Dirty water goes through a filter and trash is recycled. Sensors help detect if a fish is swimming near it and play the sound of a fish’s predator to keep it from going in the machine.

Makayla, Savvy, Mia and Elise show off their invention to turn polluted water into clean water. Dirty water goes through a filter and trash is recycled. Sensors help detect if a fish is swimming near it and play the sound of a fish’s predator to keep it from going in the machine. (Karen Billing)