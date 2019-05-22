Del Mar declares emergency in wake of hillside collapse

Del Mar has declared a local emergency to expedite repairs and help recover expenses after a hillside slope collapsed onto Jimmy Durante Boulevard, severing a main route between the city, the state fairgrounds and neighboring communities.The single northbound lane leading from Camino del Mar to the fairgrounds has been closed since the April 20 overnight slide and will remain closed through at least the first week of this year’s San Diego County Fair, officials said at Monday’s City Council meeting May 20. The fair starts May 31 and ends July 4.

“This area is still unstable,” said City Manager Scott Huth. “As of last week, we did have movement (of soil on the hillside). Our concern is not just for the workers, but also for the homes in the area. If this were to slip and get in the southbound lane, that would be a very significant problem for our community.”

Attendance averages more than 60,000 people daily at the fair, but the numbers gradually increase over the run and peak on the final weekend.

“Typically, the first week of the fair is a slower week for us, plus we will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June,” fair public information officer Annie Pierce said by email Tuesday, May 21.

Signs and flaggers will be posted to direct people away from the construction area. Northbound traffic on Camino del Mar is being detoured north past Jimmy Durante to Via de la Valle.

A survey May 13 showed the slide originated about 35 feet up the slope on private property at 1970 Seaview Ave., according to a staff report prepared for the Del Mar City Council. The lot is one of two residential properties on a bluff almost directly above the slide. The neighborhood is about a quarter-mile inland from the beach.

Earlier exploratory borings for the repairs showed groundwater within the slope and that additional soil movement was likely. The underlying cause of the slide has not been determined, but the past winter and spring have been wetter than normal.

An adjacent lot at 1956 Seaview Drive is not affected by the slide, the city report states. That property is the site of a home being built by long-time Del Mar architect Dean Meredith and his wife, Monica. The Merediths and their consulting geologist, Les Reed, have assured the city that their residential construction project had nothing to do with the slope’s collapse, and city officials agreed. City officials say they are working with both property owners.

Earlier this month, the City Council unanimously approved spending up to $660,000 on a contract with Southland Paving, Inc., to work through nights and weekends on temporary repairs to reconstruct the slope and install concrete blocks. However, the job was held up after the new fractures were found.

Last week, crews were mobilizing to install a 120-foot-long retaining wall held in place by 25 steel I-beams. The wall will be installed on city property at the edge of the line between public and private property.

Each I-beam is 35 feet long, said Joe Bride, the city’s public works director. The beams will be planted in holes drilled about 30 feet deep with the upper five feet holding the steel-plate retaining wall.

A special crane may be needed to hoist the beams over the power lines and insert them in the holes, city officials said.

A rough estimate of the total cost for the emergency repairs is $1 million, Bride told the council. The city will initially pay all the costs, but efforts are underway to collect portions of the expense from insurance, private property owners and local and state grants.

Once power is shut to the SDG&E line, which could be Thursday, May 23, work will continue around the clock and through the weekend until finished, Bride said. That is expected to take 10 to 12 days, though weather and soil conditions could be factors.

A temporary road was built on the slope Friday, May 17, to allow access for drilling, and four holes were drilled for the beams before work was suspended.

Repairs began earlier this month but were delayed after new cracks were found in the hillside.Work was on hold again Tuesday, May 21, while the city worked with San Diego Gas & Electric Co. to cut power to a line that goes through the slide area. Safety regulations prohibit working within 20 feet of a live line. Efforts are expected to resume Thursday, May 23, after the power is switched off.

SDG&E and the city were trying to reroute electricity on the grid so that no residents will be without power during the shutdown, officials said.

Traffic in Del Mar is always congested during the month-long fair, and the road closure could make it worse.

The fair’s main entrance is on Jimmy Durante Boulevard and most people arrive and depart from Via de la Valle, not Camino del Mar, which is also known as Highway 101. However, shuttle buses from offsite parking lots and drivers trying to avoid the busy Via de la Valle exit from Interstate 5 sometimes use the back route to Jimmy Durante through downtown Del Mar.