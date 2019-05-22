Del Mar council conflict of interest debate still in limbo

A Del Mar City Council debate over whether domestic partners should be allowed to serve simultaneously on the town’s decision-making bodies ended with no decision after a one-and-a-half-hour discussion Wednesday, May 22.

With no resolution within grasp at 11:45 p.m., council members agreed to postpone further dialogue on the issue to an unspecified future date.

The argument stemmed from a request placed on the agenda by council members Ellie Haviland and Dwight Worden.

They asked their colleagues to approve a policy that would allow spouses and domestic partners — “significant others” — to occupy seats on the City Council and other decision-making boards at the same time, while requiring those individuals to abstain from decisions that might create illegal conflicts of interest.

Haviland and Worden explained their goal was to propose a clear policy that spells out practices already in place or recently clarified by the city attorney amid an ongoing community controversy.

“My hope is ... it will help to clarify this situation and will protect Del Mar’s long and proud history of citizen involvement,” Haviland said. “It was a desire for transparency that started this conversation, so let’s be transparent about how to end it.”

Mayor David Druker objected, saying that the proposed policy left too much room for interpretation and potential for abuse.

“We (in Del Mar) need to be at a very high bar,” Druker said. “That is the expectation of our constituents.”

The controversy arises from the election of Haviland to the City Council in 2016, while her husband, Tim Haviland, was a member of the city’s Design Review Board.

With his term expiring last month, he applied for reappointment, and was among five candidates for the post considered by the council at its April 15 meeting.

His application generated opposition among many observers, saying his continuing to serve with his wife on the council creates the potential for conflicts of interest in decision-making.

Also, they argued it would violate an unwritten civic policy in which spouses traditionally have passed up opportunities to participate on boards while their partner was on the council.

Others, however, argued, in favor of Haviland’s reappointment, emphasizing his knowledge, while expressing their confidence that any conflict issues could be addressed appropriately.

As recommended by the city attorney, Councilwoman Haviland abstained from the April proceeding. The council’s vote was split. Worden and Councilwoman Sherryl Parks favored Tim Haviland’s reappointment while Druker and Councilwoman Terry Gaasterland voted for Karen Lare.

As a result, the council directed the city clerk to reopen the application process to fill the review board vacancy, while extending Haviland’s tenure on an interim basis until his seat is filled.

Anticipating the showdown at the April 15 meeting, Druker and Gaasterland in an early March council meeting brought up the idea of creating a policy that would prohibit significant others from serving on Del Mar boards at the same time.

City Attorney Leslie Devaney said it’s not against the law for spouses and romantic partners to serve on councils, boards and committees at the same time. She said potential conflicts should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis as they arise.

The March discussion also ended without resolution.

In the few days prior to Wednesday’s session, the city received dozens of letters mostly opposed to the policy proposed by Haviland and Worden and supporting a prohibition on allowing significant others to serve together on Del Mar’s council and quasi-judicial panels.