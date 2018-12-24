DMUSD invites public to site 'brainstorming' meetings

The Del Mar Union School District has set the dates for its school site team meetings as they seek input on developing a prioritized capital improvement plan to guide the work implementing $186 million in Prop MM funds.

The district moved away from creating a district-wide facilities task force and decided instead to hold site specific meetings to allow for a more open process that allows for the most community engagement possible, said Chris Delehanty, director or capital programs.

With the brainstorming meetings, the public will be invited to help provide suggestions about their school’s needs, set priorities and recommend timing for district projects such as improved safety and technology infrastructure, classroom renovations and repairs district-wide, as well as new construction at Del Mar Heights and the ninth school in East Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Meeting dates (all meetings to be held at 5:30 p.m.):

January 14, 2019 – Torrey Hills School

January 24, 2019 – Carmel Del Mar School

February 5, 2019 – Sage Canyon School

February 6, 2019 – Del Mar Hills Academy

March 5, 2019 – Sycamore Ridge School

March 6, 2019 – Ocean Air School

March 19, 2019 – Ashley Falls School

The dates for Del Mar Heights School and East Pacific Highlands Ranch School are still to be determined pending architect selection.

At the Dec. 12 meeting, the board approved a pool of five pre-qualified architectural firms. As the district moves forward with facilities projects, it will be able to match the project with one of the firms, without having to go through a request for proposal for each project.

To establish the pool of architects, DMUSD issued a request for proposals and received 22 submittals, interviewing eight firms to narrow the pool to five that include: Baker Nowicki Design Studio, Lionakis, obr Architecture, Roesling Nakamura Terada Architects and Westberg+White Architects. The firms have completed many local projects—as examples, Lionakis designed Pacific Trails and Earl Warren Middle Schools and Westberg+White Architects designed Ocean Air School as well as multiple projects in San Dieguito Union High School District.