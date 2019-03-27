Input sessions on Del Mar Heights, new PHR school to be held next week

This week the Del Mar Union School District is expected to select the architects for its two biggest construction projects that will be built with funds from Measure MM: the reconstructed Del Mar Heights School and a brand new East Pacific Highlands Ranch on Solterra Vista Parkway.

The site of the new Pacific Highlands Ranch School on Solterra Vista Parkway. Karen Billing

The district is seeking the community’s input on what they would like to see at the new schools with two upcoming brainstorming sessions.

The session for Del Mar Heights will be held Monday, April 1 in the school’s MUR at 6 p.m.

The PHR session will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at Sycamore Ridge School at 6 p.m.

"The community input brainstorming meetings at each school have generated excellent ideas and comments that will help the district with decisions regarding the timing and funding of projects as we develop the Capital Improvement Plan,” said Superintendent Holly McClurg. “We are eager to meet with the community on Monday, April 1st regarding the rebuild of Del Mar Heights School and on Tuesday, April 2nd regarding the building of our new school in East Pacific Highlands Ranch.”

Both meetings will involve the community in the exciting process of designing new campuses at those two locations."