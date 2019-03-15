Del Mar board stresses no cannabis consumption on fairgrounds

Board directors of the 22nd District Agricultural Association reaffirmed Tuesday, March 12, their previously approved temporary policy of prohibiting the sales and consumption of marijuana and cannabis-related products at Del Mar Fairgrounds events.

The association’s directors voted late last year to limit cannabis-promoting events on the fairgrounds to education about the medicinal use of marijuana, the popular slang term for the intoxicating form of the cannabis plant.

Meanwhile, board members and staff representatives intended to study the issue and come up with a recommended approach.

Medicinal use of cannabis has been legal in California for more than 20 years, but has been widely restricted because of local laws and being prohibited by the federal government.

In November 2016, the state’s voters approved legal use of the substance for recreational use, but with restrictions on consumption and cultivation.

Faced with resistance to liberalization of marijuana consumption from anti-drug advocates, the association board voted last year to restrict fairground events touting the use of cannabis to education, while prohibiting consumption.

However, the GoodLife & Torrey Holistics event scheduled May 11 is being promoted in its literature as a seminar “that is smoke-free and no products greater than 0.3% THC can be purchased, sampled or consumed during the event.”

The statement apparently relates to the federal government’s recent decision that the plant hemp, usually classified as belonging to the cannabis genus, is no longer a federally-controlled substance.

Hemp is not valued for intoxicating properties, but is valued for the production of clothing materials. It’s consumption in various products is now being promoted for health and medicinal properties.