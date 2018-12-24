Carmel Valley First Lego League teams win awards

Thanks to volunteer parent coaches, a few Carmel Valley robotics teams compete at First Lego League competitions every year.

Team Master Minds and Star Builders, which include students from Solana Ranch and Ocean Air Elementary schools, won first and second place in robotics design at a FLL qualifier competition in November.

Team Master Minds includes Krish Mandadi, Teja Yaramada, Sumana Nandipati and Aarav Mirchandani.

Team Star Builders is composed of Sahasra Akula, Jahnavi Sanaka, Smrithi Thaneer, Akshat Akula, Krishnansh Vemulapalli and Shourya Thontepu.

In addition to its November win, team Master Minds won first place in programming at the SoCal FLL Regional Championship in December.