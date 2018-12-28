Gas leak prompts road closure in Carmel Valley

A construction crew broke a natural gas line in Carmel Valley Friday morning, Dec. 28, prompting police to block off a stretch of El Camino Real for more than 90 minutes, officials said.

The crew was working on a new construction project at the southwest corner of Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real.

San Diego police blocked off El Camino Real in a busy commercial district between Del Mar Heights Road and Neurocrine Place.

No one was injured and no buildings were evacuated.

The 2-inch gas line rupture was reported about 9:40 a.m. San Diego Gas & Electric Co. crews arrived shortly after 10 a.m. and had the gas shut off in less than half an hour, a company spokesman said.

The roadway was reopened by 11:20 a.m., police said.

Repairs were expected to take several hours.