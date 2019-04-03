Carmel Valley student makes top 14 at State GeoBee

Solana Pacific sixth grader Lorenzo Lesmes Courtesy

Solana Pacific sixth grader Lorenzo Lesmes placed in the top 14 among more than 100 semifinalists at the 2019 California State Geographic Bee, which was held at Fresno State University on Friday, March 29. Lorenzo is a two-time GeoBee champion at his school, but this year was his first time qualifying for the state finals. At the State GeoBee he obtained a perfect score in eight preliminary rounds, and advanced to the tiebreaker round along with 13 other students.

The California GeoBee is part of the National Geographic GeoBee, which tests the geography knowledge of students in grades four through eight from nearly 10,000 schools across the United States. More than 500 California schools participated. School GeoBee champions took a qualifying exam in February, and the 103 top-scoring students advanced to the State GeoBee as semifinalists.