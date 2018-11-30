Families give back in Gonzales Canyon

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy’s Family Volunteer Day event on Nov. 17 was a huge success—about 30 volunteers including 20 young Boy Scouts and siblings planted, coned and watered 150 plants in Carmel Valley’s Gonzales Canyon. The day of service was powered by generationOn, the youth and family division of Points of Light, and was sponsored by The Walt Disney Company.

The volunteers got a big assist from Sami Collins from San Diego Canyonlands and Ranger Byron from the City of San Diego who hauled two loads of water into the canyon for the work to be done.

Volunteers at work in Gonzales Canyon. Courtesy

Volunteers are welcome to join Open Space Park Rangers and San Diego Canyonlands in the monthly cleanup of Gonzales Canyon on Saturday, Dec. 15 starting at 9 a.m. at the Sword Way trail area. During the monthly events, volunteers work to remove trash, dumping, invasive non-native plants, plant/water native plants in restoration sites, maintain trails, and other work to enhance the canyon.

Community service hours documentation can be provided to those who need it. Volunteers under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a youth waiver to participate in the events. Wear sturdy shoes or boots and a hat and bring a water bottle and sunscreen. Tools and gloves provided if you do not bring your own.