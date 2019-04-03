Del Mar Highlands announces tenants in Collection, Sky Deck expansion

Del Mar Highlands Town Center has announced the first tenants that will be a part of its $120 million expansion project including boutique fitness studios, breweries and a book store.

The center on El Camino Real and Del Mar Heights Road is celebrating 30 years in the Carmel Valley neighborhood with the addition of The Collection, centered around a brand new Jimbo’s…Naturally with a mix of 40 shops, an elevated dining experience on the Sky Deck and new spaces to work, play and lounge.

“We are thrilled with the array of tenants who will be the first in calling The Collection and The Sky Deck home at Del Mar Highlands Town Center,” said Pat Donahue, chairman and chief executive officer of the center’s owner and operator Donahue Schriber. “Serving the community for 30 years, we know our customers well, and that knowledge allowed us to bring this vision to life. Everything is designed with convenience in mind. You can get your groceries, enjoy a fitness class, and discover a new dining experience all-in-one-place.”

The bigger, state-of-the-art Jimbo’s is set to open this summer on the ground floor below the new Sky Deck, a “restaurant collective experience” inspired by El Nacional in Barcelona, Spain that is slated to open in early 2020.

The Sky Deck will feature eight to 10 full-service dining destinations in one large airy space under a skylight-filled roof around a central cocktail bar by Scott Slater, the founder of Slater’s 50/50. There will also be an outdoor “brewer’s deck” featuring craft beer from Northern Pine Brewing out of Oceanside, another well-known San Diego brewer as well as a Kombucha purveyor.

Dining and cocktail concepts that will make their debut in the Sky Deck include Thai Extraordinary, Ambrogio 15, Le Parfait and a Mediterranean concept by Beeside in Del Mar.

Additional Collection tenants, opening in 2019-20 include OH! Juice; Cascade Spa; Perlman Wellness Center; Head Lettuce, a brand new experience in healthy dining; and Diesel, a Brentwood-based book store. CeramiCafe will also relocate to The Collection.

The Collection will also be home to a “fitness row” which will have a Stretch Lab and Row House, an indoor rowing studio. Club Pilates will also open a new, larger space in the fitness row, which is expected to open in 2020.

The center’s multi-level parking structure recently opened which has increased parking by 800 stalls.The center also offers curbside restaurant pick-up, valet parking and free charging stations for electric vehicles.

Over the last year, the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board has been reviewing a new signage plan for the center as Del Mar Highlands works to be in compliance with Carmel Valley’s unique signage guidelines. There are concerns that the new plan would allow a total of 80 new tenant signs to be placed on five monuments on the streets around the center, almost doubling the total number of tenant signs in the entire center.

The issue is expected to come before the board again at its April 25 meeting.