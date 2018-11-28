Del Mar Highlands' Christmas Giving Back event to be held Dec. 11

Del Mar Highlands Town Center is bringing the community together for the holiday with their Christmas Giving Back Night on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 5-7 p.m. The free event will feature Santa meet-and-greets, hot chocolate and seasonal treats, art and dance performances from hundreds of local students and more.

Del Mar Highlands' igloo. Eric Scire

The Dec. 11 event will bring local organizations and the community together to join in the spirit of giving with a ceremony and check presentation honoring over $19,000 donated by Del Mar Highlands Town Center to 17 San Diego schools and the San Diego Fire and Police Departments. Families are invited to brighten a child’s Christmas through Toys for Tots, with opportunities around the center to donate toys to the organization.

Local students will participate in Christmas performances for the whole family, from singing and dancing to handmade art.

The center does not have a Christmas tree this year, opting instead for interactive winter wonderland décor. Families are invited to stroll the center and have a conversation with “Delmer,” the talking penguin, take a tour inside a gigantic igloo, snap a selfie with huge festive starfish and send their wish lists to the North Pole with letters to Santa.

The Starfish at Del Mar Highlands Eric Scire

All attendees at the Dec. 11 event are incited to take a photo in Santa’s red beach chair with Mr. & Mrs. Claus.