Torrey Pines JV basketball team goes undefeated

The Torrey Pines High School JV basketball team capped off a perfect 28-0 season with a 85-42 win over La Costa Canyon on Feb. 8. These Falcons are only one of three Torrey Pines JV teams to go undefeated in the last 25 years.

The Falcons were the Avocado West champions and won the Saints Winter Classic and Mt. Miguel Shootout this season.

The Falcon players were Diego Campisano, Michael Carey, Matias Clotfelter, Aiden Collins, Aman Fikre, Cooper Glenn, Ethan Golden, Alex Jenkins, Dylan Johnson, Cameron Klein, Michael Morse, Arash Nawaey, Conan Obrien,Koleton Pierce, Artur Rodrigues, Zander Samarasinghe, Morris Vanderwiel and Nate Witte.

The team was led by head coach Jon Moore and assistant coaches Tanner McEntee and Nick Diaz.