Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews to headline KAABOO

KAABOO Del Mar has officially dropped its music and comedy lineups for the fifth annual festival happening Sept. 13-15 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Nashville Rock chart toppers Kings of Leon, live music icons Dave Matthews Band and British folk-rock luminaries Mumford & Sons will headline the weekend festival that features music, comedy acts, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine and craft libations.

The headliners will be joined by a lineup that includes Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, a special collaboration from hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan , plus Mark Ronson, The Revivalists, REO Speedwagon, The Bangles, The Cult, Sublime with Rome, Boyz II Men, and many more, including a yet to be announced special performance from the 2019 American Idol winner.

Comedians Bert Kreischer, Pete Holmes & Friends, Wayne Brady, Bob Saget, Kevin Smith and more will lead the laughs on the comedy side.

“It is thrilling to unveil this all-star lineup for what will essentially become KAABOO’s fifth birthday celebration,” said Jason Felts, KAABOO’s partner and chief brand officer. “Our signature curation of music and comedy acts will lead guests through yet another incredible weekend escape in Del Mar.”

The KAABOO Kindness program continues to support charities in the San Diego region and across the globe. One dollar per every pass sold is donated to featured charitable partners, including global partner The Recording Academy’s MusiCares program, as well as local charities including the San Diego Armed Services YMCA, and Voices for Children.