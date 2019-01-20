Police looking for missing Carmel Valley man

Ignacio Herrera San Diego Police Department

Carmel Valley resident Ignacio Herrera, 76, who suffers from dementia, is missing, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Herrera was last seen at about 2 p.m. Jan. 19 walking in his condo complex at 3877 Pell Place in Carmel Valley, according to a San Diego Police Department news release. Herrera was wearing a blue, white and red plaid flannel shirt and blue pants.

Herrera has no known physical disabilities and speaks limited English. He had no regular destinations but walked with his family in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center area, the news release said.