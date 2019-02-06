One Paseo: one month out

One Paseo is one month away from its first retail tenant openings.

With March 1 as the target opening day, the Kilroy Realty team offered a glimpse inside the new mixed-use complex on Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real that includes apartments and office space as well as poke and pilates, fashion and a farmers market, upscale dining and burgers, beer and Blue Bottle Coffee.

Nelson Ackerly, Kilroy’s senior vice president of asset management, said after so many years it is exciting to be at this part of the process and he feels they have built something that Carmel Valley will love.

“The whole point was creating a gathering space and retail to pull in the whole community,” Ackerly said. “It seems like this was the one missing piece to make this a world-class community.”

One of the few buildings yet to be filled in One Paseo. Karen Billing

A plaza facing El Camino Real, Karen Billing

One Paseo’s look is “aesthetically unique,” the buildings are either white or black, finishes and details like the light fixtures call on the modern country meets coastal style.

Guests are meant to park in the three-level, 570-space garage and go by foot through the retail village of “experiential” tenants. Wide stone walkways still being laid will wind around plazas with features like heritage trees, a koi pond, a fire pit and public art. Kilroy worked with DPA Fine Art Consulting and the City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture to coordinate a piece for its public art plaza, a large fallen tree sculpture by artist Evan Shively that had to be craned onto the site last summer.

Nate Smith, vice president of retail, said One Paseo’s retail element of 96,000 square feet is “relatively small” — 43 doors with only three available spaces left (one signed tenant remains confidential).

“It speaks to the demand and the need to create an urban village in an area with such great demographics,” Ackerly said of the full tenant list.

“We’ve poured our heart and soul into it,” said Smith of the “thoughtful” way they approached hand-picking the tenants for the space.

The buzzy barbecue destination International Smoke by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry has the corner spot, neighbored by meat purveyor The Butchery and Ways and Means seafood restaurant, which Nelson said will feel inside like an authentic Nantucket oyster house.

A look into Sweetfin Poke. Karen Billing

The new home of Tender Greens. Karen Billing

Smith said they have created “districts” within One Paseo, placing tenants in areas to feed off each other’s energy and foot traffic.

A sweets district features Susie Cakes and Salt and Straw, a gourmet ice cream parlor with interestingly flavored confections such as Avocado and Oaxacan Chocolate Fudge. Grab and go options like Blue Bottle Coffee or Cava and its build your own Mediterranean dishes, are located closer to One Paseo’s two office buildings.

Harland Brewery, soon to be Carmel Valley’s most central beer tasting room, is set at the end of the plaza closest to the residences along with Urbn Pizza, Motion Stretch and Vibe Flow Yoga—a new concept from the Orangetheory brand in which yoga is done on vibration plates. The first residents in the 608 residential units are expected to move in by July.

Beauty uses make up one district—the nail salon Curbar is paired with Drybar, which specializes in blowouts and Color Counter, a salon that promises “on-demand root touch-ups.” Also in the same building is new concept Nathan West, a children’s clothing store with a kids’ barbershop in the back speakeasy style, the brainchild of Curbar founder Nina Babaie.

“It’s quirky, it’s cool, it’s exactly what we wanted at One Paseo,” Smith said.

For the guys’ grooming needs, One Paseo will have The Byrd’s Nest, a neighborhood barbershop with a surf culture vibe out of Newport Beach –the barbershop will be in the same building as Shake Shack and Sweetfin Poke.

Ackerly said they hope people will take advantage of the many outdoor spaces—such as the Italian restaurant North Italia, with its wooden deck that wraps around the building fronting El Camino Real and patio spaces that surround Tender Greens, Joe and the Juice, Parakeet Café and Tocaya Organica. Smith said they envision the home, gift and plant shop Pigment using their patio for outdoor gardening and craft workshops.

Adrienne Pacheco, One Paseo’s director of events, is most excited about how they will use the spaces to bring the community together with events such as music concerts, outdoor yoga and movie nights. Starting in May, One Paseo will also house a weekend farmers market.

In housing their retail tenants, Smith said they were careful to pair a more daily-use like a fitness studio with a non-daily use to draw in shoppers. Black Book Bikini out of Encinitas and locally-owned Urban Beach House share a building with SoulCycle. BodyRok pilates studio is paired with Faherty, a laid-back clothing store for men, women and kids founded by brothers Alex and Mike Faherty, lifelong beach and surf enthusiasts.

Smith said that retail has evolved and changed and they can no longer think within just four walls. As a result he said One Paseo selected a handful of “social media darlings” and “influencers” who have built up huge online followings such as Shop Good, Marrow Fine jewelry, Whiskey + Leather and Van De Vort— the fashion boutique with a Flower Hill Promenade location boasts 107,000 followers on Instagram.

One Paseo's apartments rise above the retail. Karen Billing

Traffic—not the social media kind— has always been a major concern for local residents who opposed the project. As part of their project, Kilroy has made road improvements such as new turn lanes and turn pockets on Del Mar Heights and El Camino Real, as well as off-site traffic upgrades. At 10 intersections between Mango Drive and Townsgate Drive, they have installed an adaptive control system which helps to keep traffic moving to allow emergency responders through.

Kilroy will also operate a shuttle from the Solana Beach Transit Center with eight stops including One Paseo and employment centers such as The Heights, Del Mar Corporate Centres, Kilroy Centre Del Mar, Carmel Valley Corporate Centre and Del Mar Tech.

The shuttle will run at morning and afternoon peak times as well as a lunchtime route and will also have the ability to transport bicycles.

“It’s a nice way to move people around,” said Smith of the shuttle, open to the public.