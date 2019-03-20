One Paseo's first retailers open up shop

One by one, the first retail and restaurant tenants are opening in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo.

The hotly anticipated Shake Shack opened on March 18 with a lineup of people ready to get their hands on a roadside burger, crinkle cut fries and concretes. The first 100 people in line got a free t-shirt and Wade Housken, general manager of the Shake Shake location, happily held the door open for the first guests.

Public art in one of the One Paseo plazas. Karen Billing

“I’m super excited to continue the expansion of Shake Shack in San Diego and deepen our relationship with the community, said Housken. “On a personal note, my wife grew up in Del Mar, so it feels like I’m back home.”

The new Shack features a custom mural by Eric Junker near their outdoor patio and in keeping with their practice of using sustainable materials, the Shack’s tabletops were made using reclaimed wood from bowling alley lanes.

In addition to the classics, the Carmel Valley Shack will be spinning up a unique selection of frozen custard concretes, including the Pie Oh My, vanilla custard with a slice of Four & Twenty seasonal pie and the Hopscotch: vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Mast Brothers dark chocolate chunks and chocolate toffee.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to “Stand For Something Good,” the One Paseo Shack will donate 5 percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete to I Love A Clean San Diego.

Nearby Blue Bottle Coffee, still a few weeks out from opening, served up samples of cold brew and music was pumping in the new SoulCycle, fitness already in progress in a rocking candlelit spin studio.

For those with a sweet tooth, Susie Cakes is open and baking up cupcakes and goodies while Salt and Straw, the Portland-based gourmet ice cream parlour, will open this Friday, March 22.

Jewelry shop Marrow Fine and retailers Faherty, West of Camden, Whiskey & Leather and Urban Beach House have also opened up their retail shops. Urban Beach House is locally owned by Del Mar Mesa resident Annie Glenn, who also operates The Perfect Pineapple and Urban Girl in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch and Del Mar Plaza.

“I am so honored to be a part of this incredibly special center that I feel will set the bar for new centers in the future,” said Glenn. “I am most looking forward to when all of the big restaurants open and seeing the crowds of people walking through One Paseo which actually already has quite a buzz about it!”

The new One Paseo shuttle on El Camino Real. Karen Billing