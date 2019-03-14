New Pacific Highlands Ranch Park to open March 21

The 13-acre Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park will celebrate its long-awaited opening on Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

The park is located on Village Center Loop Road, a central, walkable location between Canyon Crest Academy and Pacific Trails Middle School, across from the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The 13-acre park includes children’s play areas, basketball courts, dog parks and the city’s first free public parkour area and bike pump track.

A 1/2 mile loop pathway connects the amenities around a large five-acre field. The 17,000-square-foot recreation center will provide for a number of community sports and activities.