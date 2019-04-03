PHR Park to debut on April 10

A particularly wet winter for San Diego may have caused some delays but the fences are finally ready to come down on the long-awaited Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park.

An opening day celebration originally set for March will now be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

The park is located Village Center Loop Road, between Canyon Crest Academy and Pacific Trails Middle School, across from the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The 13-acre park includes a new recreation center, children’s play areas, basketball courts, dog parks and the city’s first free public parkour area and bike pump track.

A 1/2 mile loop pathway connects all of the park amenities around a large five-acre grass field.