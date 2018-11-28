After resident spots burglars on remote camera, San Diego police chase ends in crash, 2 arrests

As police searched for the suspects, at least one allegedly tried to hail an Uber to escape, according to police radio traffic. Courtesy

A San Diego resident using a remote surveillance camera spotted two men breaking into the resident’s home Monday evening, Nov. 26, prompting a police response that led to a pursuit, a crash, an air and ground search and, finally, two suspects in handcuffs, police said.

The homeowner called 911 about 5:50 p.m. after watching from the remote camera as the two men broke into the home on Cypress Meadows Trail west of Rancho Santa Fe Farms Road, San Diego police Sgt. Joe Ruvido said.

An officer responded to the home — in a neighborhood known as North City, just north of state Route 56 and about halfway between Interstate 5 and Interstate 15 — and saw a vehicle in the driveway.

“The suspect vehicle quickly drove out of the driveway and failed to yield to the officer,” Ruvido said in a statement.

The officer gave chase, pursuing the vehicle about two and a half miles to a mostly undeveloped stretch of land on Carmel Valley Road just south of state Route 56 in Carmel Valley, Ruvido said. That’s where the driver lost control and crashed into a pole-mounted sign.

Both men in the vehicle got out and ran away, but a bystander “was able to direct officers to the general area of where both suspects ran,” Ruvido said.

With a police helicopter circling overhead and police dogs searching the ground, officers discovered both men hiding in the brush and arrested them, Ruvido said.

As police searched for the suspects, at least one allegedly tried to hail an Uber to escape, according to police radio traffic.

Property stolen from the home was recovered inside the suspects’ crashed vehicle, Ruvido said.