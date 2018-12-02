'Etsy comes to life' Queen Bee Market Dec. 14-15 benefits Animal Pad dog rescue

The Queen Bee Market, the two-day “Etsy comes to life” shopping market, returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15.

Owned and operated by San Diego natives and sisters, Kellie Dooley and Allison Gharst, Queen Bee features more than 100 vendors offering everything from handmade frames, art and jewelry to accessories and clothes, including Orange Blossom Dollies, makers of custom, hand-stitched dolls and doll clothes; and Oh, Hello Friend, handmade jewelry and stationery with positive messages.The event also features workshops and make-and-take stations.

Courtesy Hand-lettered decor will be featured at the Queen Bee Market. Hand-lettered decor will be featured at the Queen Bee Market. (Courtesy)

Many of the vendors are local to San Diego, including: Garden Study Ceramics, handmade botanical-inspired ceramics; The Art of MVP, an artist specializing in handmade and hand-painted home goods, wall art and jewelry; and Acute Designs, hair accessories and jewelry for bridal. Design39Campus, a K-8 school in Poway, will offer items designed and created by students.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Animal Pad, a local non-profit, all breed dog rescue that focuses on saving dogs from high kill shelters and the streets of Mexico. Adoptable dogs will be on-site.

For more information, visit thequeenbeemarket.com