Trombone Shorty, Reggae Fest part of Del Mar Racing's summer concert series

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club recently announced its summer concert lineup featuring free concerts from Grammy-winning reggae artist Ziggy Marley on Saturday, July 20, country music trio Midland on Saturday, July 2, and jazz artist Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on Friday, Aug. 2.

The Summer Concert Series offers free concerts every Friday and select Saturdays throughout the racing season. So far the 2019 lineup consists of:

Ziggy Marley returns for Reggae Fest on July 20.

Saturday, July 20: Reggae Fest with Ziggy Marley

Saturday, July 27: Midland

Friday, Aug. 2: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Saturday, Aug. 3: Iration

Friday, Aug.16: Chase Rice

Friday, Aug. 23: SOJA

Friday, Aug. 30: Steel PulseMonday,

Sept. 2: Wayward Sons

Additional performers and dates will be announced in the coming weeks. All concerts are 18 and up and free with the purchase of standard $6 racetrack admission. For concertgoers entering after the day’s final race, admission is $30.

The racetrack kicks off the racing season with the highly- anticipated Opening Day on Wednesday, July 17 and the fun continues through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2.

This summer, Del Mar will be celebrating its milestone 80th season and in addition to being a great spot to take in thrilling races and live music, Del Mar also offers culinary, wine and craft beer festivals.

This year’s event lineup includes:

A stein holding contest at Burgers and Brews.

Saturday, July 20: Burgers and Brews

Saturday, July 27: Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest

Saturday, Aug. 3: San Diego Taco & Beer Festival

Sunday, Aug. 18: Turf & Surf BBQ Championship

Sunday, Sept. 1: Taste of New Orleans

For more information, visit DelMarRacing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or Facebook at facebook.com/DelMarRaces.