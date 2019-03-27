UC San Diego baseball teams up with Solana Beach Little League

The clinic was the result of a chance meeting between Solana Beach Little League board member Paul Grossfeld and UC San Diego Coach Matt Harvey. It took less than 24 hours to fill the available slots for the two-hour clinic. The entire Triton baseball team, Coach Mike Ramazzotti and Coach Harvey led 85 Solana Beach players through 14 stations of drills including fielding, pitching, fly ball practice and a hitting practice that incorporated kids playing a version of OTL (Over The Line).