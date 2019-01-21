SDUHSD 2019-2020 high school selection window to open Feb. 14

The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) high school selection window for the 2019-2020 school year will open on Feb. 14, 2019 at 8 a.m. and will close on March 1, 2019 at 4 p.m.

During the high school selection window, all current SDUHSD 8th grade students must select the high school that they wish to attend in fall of 2019. Current SDUHSD high school students who wish to change schools must also make a selection. Students currently in grades 8-11 who reside within SDUHSD boundaries, but who do not currently attend SDUHSD schools and wish to do so in fall 2019 must also select a high school during the High School Selection Window. SDUHSD high school students who wish to remain at their current high schools do not need to make any selections during the high school selection window and will automatically be re-enrolled in their current school.

Parents and students seeking additional information about each high school are invited to attend individual high school information nights. Important dates and information sessions are listed below:

• Torrey Pines High School Info Night Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

• La Costa Canyon High School Info Night Thursday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

• Canyon Crest Academy Info Night Monday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

• San Dieguito High School Academy Info Night Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

• Lottery (if necessary) Friday, March 8

Each high school information night will begin promptly. Parents are encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential traffic or parking issues.

It is the intent of the SDUHSD Board of Trustees to provide equitable educational opportunities for all students of the district. In order to maintain an equitable balance in the enrollment at each campus, the board of trustees established attendance boundaries for each school in SDUHSD. Boundaries of school attendance areas in the district are as follows:

1. La Costa Canyon High School shall include the boundaries of the Encinitas and Cardiff school districts and the area north of Escondido Creek in Rancho Santa Fe district.

2. San Dieguito High School Academy and Canyon Crest Academy shall be open to all district residents in grades 9-12 on an equal basis through an open enrollment application process approved by the board of trustees.

3. Torrey Pines High School shall include the boundaries of the Del Mar, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe School Districts, with the exception of the area north of Escondido Creek in the Rancho Santa Fe School District.

Parents and students are encouraged to check the SDUHSD website at www.sduhsd.net/Parents--Students/High-School-Selection/index.html for regular updates and to follow the SDUHSD district on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sduhsd.

The San Dieguito Union High School District serves 7th through 12th grade students in the communities of Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, Cardiff, Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding areas. Covering 85 square miles, the district includes four high schools, five middle schools, and a continuation high school. Website: www.sduhsd.net.