Sephora will open at One Paseo this summer

The secret is out about the “confidential” signed tenant in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo: A Sephora is set to open in the new mixed-use development this summer.
The personal care and beauty concept, known for its large and unique product assortment, store design and client services, will add to the mix of retailers and restaurants that will begin opening their doors early in March.
This location of Sephora will be its first in the North County sector of San Diego and Kilroy Realty believes its classic black and white look is a perfect compliment to the black and white barn-like structures at One Paseo.
“Sephora and One Paseo are a great fit and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our curated list of tenants,” said Nate Smith, vice president of retail at One Paseo. “Sephora brings global brand recognition along with strong brand loyalty to the development that we are excited to share with the community and our neighbors.”
Sephora, founded in France in 1970, was the first beauty retailer to employ the unique open-sell philosophy, allowing clients to shop a wide selection of brands and encouraging them to try and test everything from lip glosses to blushes, skincare to fragrance. Sephora operates about 2,300 stores in 33 countries worldwide.