Shake Shack opens March 18 in Carmel Valley

Shake Shack will open the doors to its newest San Diego location in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo on Monday, March 18 at 11 a.m.
The first 100 people in line when doors open at 11 a.m. will receive a custom San Diego Richer Poorer t-shirt.
Shake Shack has earned a cult-like following around the world as a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs (no hormones or antibiotics), fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more.
In addition to the classics, the Carmel Valley Shack will be spinning up a unique selection of frozen custard concretes including the Pie Oh My, vanilla custard with a slice of Four & Twenty seasonal pie; Strawberry Sunset: vanilla custard, strawberry purée, rainbow sprinkles and sugar cone; and the Hopscotch: vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Mast Brothers dark chocolate chunks and chocolate toffee.
The menu will also feature the California-exclusive Roadside Double, a double Swiss cheeseburger topped with dijon mustard and onions simmered in bacon and beer.
As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good, the One Paseo Shack will donate 5 percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete to I Love A Clean San Diego.
The new 2,898 square-foot Shack will feature a custom mural by Eric Junker as well as a patio with ample seating for guests. In keeping with Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Del Mar Shack’s tabletops will be made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes; chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; and booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.