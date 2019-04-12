Solana Beach adds school crossing guards at busy corners

Increased pedestrian traffic on school days at a busy Solana Beach intersection led the city to help pay for two crossing guards there through the rest of the academic year.

The Solana Beach City Council voted 5-0 without discussion on Wednesday, April 10, to amend its agreement with the Solana Beach School District for sharing the cost of supplying crossing guards.

As a result of the change, the city will hire two guards to help ensure the safety of children and others walking across the street at Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Stevens Avenue.

Earl Warren Middle School and the Solana Beach Library are situated at the southwest corner, while Skyline Elementary School is northeast of the junction.

Under the agreement, the city pays 35 percent of the cost for crossing guards, while the district reimburses it for the remaining 65 percent. The city’s cost for the two new guards is $2,534 of the $7,241 total.

The new hires will increase the crossing guard staff to eight at a total cost this year of $96,103, of which $33,636 will be paid by the city.

Other crossing guards are located on Lomas Santa Fe at the southbound Interstate 5 offramp, northbound I-5 onramp, and Santa Helena Drive, as well as at Santa Helena and Santa Victoria Drive near Solana Vista Elementary.