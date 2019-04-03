La Colonia Skatepark gets ready to roll

Solana Beach’s new La Colonia Skatepark will celebrate a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature a pro-skater exhibition and demo, giveaways, live music and free food.

California Skateparks built the new 5,500-square-foot park that was designed by VDLA Architects and Site Design Group, the group that also designed the Encinitas and Carmel Valley parks.

The new skatepark in La Colonia Park. Karen Billing

La Colonia includes features such as a bowl pocket, three-stair with rails, China bank, stamped-brick quarter-pipe, a pole jam and a four-stair with hubba ledges. A mosaic art installation along one wavy wall reads “Skate” and a solar windmill provides wifi and a power source for people to charge their devices.