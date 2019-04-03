La Colonia Skatepark gets ready to roll

Solana Beach’s new La Colonia Skatepark will celebrate a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature a pro-skater exhibition and demo, giveaways, live music and free food.
California Skateparks built the new 5,500-square-foot park that was designed by VDLA Architects and Site Design Group, the group that also designed the Encinitas and Carmel Valley parks.
La Colonia includes features such as a bowl pocket, three-stair with rails, China bank, stamped-brick quarter-pipe, a pole jam and a four-stair with hubba ledges. A mosaic art installation along one wavy wall reads “Skate” and a solar windmill provides wifi and a power source for people to charge their devices.
The project also includes a scaled-down, full-size basketball court inspired by “The Cage” in New York City, a landmark of urban basketball.