Jimmy Durante bluff stabilization: Construction of shoring retaining structure underway

The city of Del Mar released the following update Friday, May 17:

Crews are mobilizing to construct a 120-foot long shoring retaining structure using 25 steel I-beams in response to an April 21 bluff slide that occurred on public and private property along the east side of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, closing northbound lanes between Luzon Avenue and David Way.

Construction of the shoring retaining structure is critical to safely reconvene clearing dirt in the roadway.

Drilling for placement of the beams, supplied from Los Angeles, begins Monday, May 20.

On Friday, May 17, workers were building access roads up the slope to be used by the drill rig for placement of the beams.

The drilling work on Monday and placement of the beams requires careful maneuvering around adjacent power lines along Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Depending on the depth required for drilling to reach suitable conditions for placement of the beams, a specialized crane may be required to hoist the beams over the power lines.

The nature of this work and proximity of the utility poles necessitates an emergency power outage by SDG&E. While the goal is to complete the drilling and beam placement in one day, this may not be achieved based on uncertainty of underground conditions which will affect the required depth and length of time for drilling and placement of each beam.

Once the beams are placed, construction of the retaining structure will begin. Upon completion of the retaining structure, clearing of the dirt in the roadway can then safely continue.

A second delivery of additional I-beams is scheduled for Monday, May 20.

The city’s focus is to stabilize the slope in order to reopen the roadway as quickly as possible, with the goal of reopening the roadway by Memorial Day.

Northbound Jimmy Durante Boulevard (JDB) remains closed to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. Northbound traffic continues to be diverted along Camino del Mar (CDM) from the CDM/JDB merge to Via de la Valle. Traffic Flaggers remain stationed at the 22nd Street/CDM and 27th Street/CDM stop signs to reduce northbound back-ups, according to the following schedule: Fridays, 12:30-7 p.m.; Mondays, 3-6 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.; Thursdays, 2-7 p.m.” —Submitted news release