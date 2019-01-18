Train hits, kills man in Del Mar

A northbound Coaster train traveling approximately 53 miles per hour struck and killed a pedestrian in Del Mar Friday, Jan. 18. The Coaster train hit the 62-year-old man on the railroad tracks in the area of Eighth Street and Stratford Court about 1:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Lt. Dave Perkins said. The fatality forced a temporary halt to rail service in the area.