Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch expansion to bring UCSD Health, Chase Bank

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch’s second phase of construction is slated to be complete by the end of this year putting the finishing touches on the center on Carmel Valley Road anchored by Trader Joe’s and Crunch Fitness.

According to William Lopez, marketing manager, the new two-story buildings are now 80 percent leased by two new tenants: Chase Bank and UCSD Health.

Only three additional retail spaces are available in the new buildings and tenants have not yet been confirmed. The expansion in that area of the center will also include a parking deck that will bring 140 new parking spaces.

Around the Village, some new tenants will soon open up shop.

The short-lived Casa Rustica restaurant will be replaced by a new Mexican eatery from the owners of neighboring Wokou Ramen. Called Madero’s, it will be an authentic Mexican restaurant and tequila bar with 60 different kinds of tequila.

Madero’s is expected to be open in time for Cinco de Mayo festivities.

The center currently has only one vacancy following Mint Studio’s departure—Lopez said that the plan is for The UPS Store to open up in the space by June.

The Village also continues to bring people together for special events. The center now hosts a free yoga class in the Village Square on the fourth Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. and the Summer of Song summer concert series will return for its third year in July.

The Village celebrated a happy milestone last week as the fences finally came down on the Village Center Loop Road frontage of the center, opening up a walkway that connects to the new Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park across the street.

The center’s Village Square will extend into the community green being developed by the Village’s residential units Sola. The community green area will eventually integrate with the new Pacific Highlands Ranch Library (targeting a 2022 opening).

“The construction is coming along nicely and with Chase Bank and UCSD Health signed on, we’re excited about the foot traffic that those two tenants will bring to the center as well as the overall community,” Lopez said. “With the apartments being occupied, the park opening and the fence coming down, it feels more like the center is just really part of the community.”

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, San Diego, 92130.

Visit phrvillage.com for more information.